The Kennedy curse: With Saoirse's death, a look at who else tragically died in this prominent family

The Kennedy family is once again in mourning after the death of Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy.
The 22-year-old died at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts Thursday. Her family confirmed her death in a statement to the Associated Press saying, “Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse.”
This isn’t the first time the Kennedys were forced to say goodbye to a family member too soon before their time. The Kennedy family history is marred by events such as plane crashes, World War II combat, alcohol and drug addiction, and various other accidents that have compounded into the so-called “Kennedy curse.”
Here's a list of some of the Kennedys who faced an untimely death:
Joseph P. Kennedy Jr.
The eldest brother of John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy, he died in a plane crash in August 1944.
The naval pilot was flying off the coast of Normandy, France while serving with the U.S. Navy in World War II.
Joe, who was groomed by his father to be the politician of the family, was just 29 when he died.
He received many posthumous awards including the Air and Navy cross for heroism. The Navy commissioned a Gearing-class destroyer named after him, the USS Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. DD850, which saw action in the Korean War.
John F. Kennedy
The 35th president of the United States was assassinated in Dallas in 1963. He was 46. A few hours after the president was fatally shot, police arrested Harvey Lee Oswald and charged him with murder.
As a popular politician, JFK served three terms in the House and then was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1954. He was inaugurated into the White House in 1961 and was the first Catholic president to take office.
He did many things during his short time in the Oval Office such create the Peace Corps and jump-start man's mission to go to the moon at the height of a Cold War with Russia.
Robert F. “Bobby” Kennedy
The brother of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy was gunned down in Los Angeles in 1968 after winning California's presidential primary against then-Senator Eugene McCarthy and Lyndon B. Johnson’s Vice President Hubert Humphrey.
He started out as a Senate aide to Republican Joe McCarthy and then became a civil rights advocate later in his political career. He served as attorney general in the administration of his brother.
Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee only two months before Bobby Kennedy’s death.
John F. Kennedy Jr.
The former president’s son was killed in 1999 when he crashed his airplane into the Atlantic Ocean off Martha’s Vineyard.
His wife Carolyn Bessette, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, were also aboard.
Mary Richardson Kennedy
The wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. died by suicide in 2012.
David Anthony Kennedy
Uncle of Saoirse Kennedy Hill, fourth of Ethel and Robert Kennedy's 11 children.
David Anthony Kennedy struggled with alcohol and drug addiction.
He was found dead in 1984 at a Palm Beach hotel, the Times reported.
The young Kennedy had been in Palm Beach to visit his grandmother and family matriarch, 93-year-old Rose Kennedy.
The Washington Post reported at the time that Sen. Edward "Ted" Kennedy eulogized his nephew during a 50-minute private service.
Michael Kennedy
Michael Kennedy, son of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy, was killed in a skiing accident during a family outing in Aspen, Colorado in 1998.
A year before his death, he had admitted to an affair with his teenage babysitter and made a public apology, forcing his brother Joseph P. Kennedy II to abandon his run for governor of Massachusetts, the New York Times reported at the time.
Kennedy was the second of the eleven children born to Robert and Ethel Kennedy to die under tragic circumstances, with his brother David dying n Florida in 1984 of a drug overdose.
Edward "Ted" Kennedy
The senator from Massachusetts died at the age of 77 after battling brain cancer in 2009, the same kind of cancer that killed his good friend Sen. John McCain nine years later.
Additionally, last month marked the 50th anniversary of the Chappaquiddick incident, in which Edward "Ted" Kennedy, then a senator, drove off a bridge on Chappaquiddick Island in Martha's Vineyard. Though he survived, his 28-year-old passenger, Mary Jo Kopechne, was killed.
Saoirse Kennedy Hill
Hill was the only child of Courtney Kennedy Hill, the fifth of Robert and Ethel Kennedy's eleven children. Hill's father is Paul Michael Hill, one of four falsely convicted in the 1974 Irish Republican Army bombings of two pubs.
