The Kennedy curse: With Saoirse's death, a look at who else tragically died in this prominent family

The Kennedy family is once again in mourning after the death of Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy.

The 22-year-old died at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts Thursday. Her family confirmed her death in a statement to the Associated Press saying, “Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse.”

This isn’t the first time the Kennedys were forced to say goodbye to a family member too soon before their time. The Kennedy family history is marred by events such as plane crashes, World War II combat, alcohol and drug addiction, and various other accidents that have compounded into the so-called “Kennedy curse.”

Here's a list of some of the Kennedys who faced an untimely death:

Joseph P. Kennedy Jr.

The eldest brother of John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy, he died in a plane crash in August 1944.

The naval pilot was flying off the coast of Normandy, France while serving with the U.S. Navy in World War II.

Joe, who was groomed by his father to be the politician of the family, was just 29 when he died.

He received many posthumous awards including the Air and Navy cross for heroism. The Navy commissioned a Gearing-class destroyer named after him, the USS Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. DD850, which saw action in the Korean War.

Saoirse Kennedy updates: Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter dies at 22

John F. Kennedy

President John F. Kennedy speaks before Congress on May 25, 1961. More

The 35th president of the United States was assassinated in Dallas in 1963. He was 46. A few hours after the president was fatally shot, police arrested Harvey Lee Oswald and charged him with murder.

As a popular politician, JFK served three terms in the House and then was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1954. He was inaugurated into the White House in 1961 and was the first Catholic president to take office.

He did many things during his short time in the Oval Office such create the Peace Corps and jump-start man's mission to go to the moon at the height of a Cold War with Russia.

Who shot JFK?: 6 conspiracy theories

Robert F. “Bobby” Kennedy

The brother of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy was gunned down in Los Angeles in 1968 after winning California's presidential primary against then-Senator Eugene McCarthy and Lyndon B. Johnson’s Vice President Hubert Humphrey.

He started out as a Senate aide to Republican Joe McCarthy and then became a civil rights advocate later in his political career. He served as attorney general in the administration of his brother.

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee only two months before Bobby Kennedy’s death.

John F. Kennedy Jr.

John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette on Feb. 5, 1998. More

The former president’s son was killed in 1999 when he crashed his airplane into the Atlantic Ocean off Martha’s Vineyard.

His wife Carolyn Bessette, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, were also aboard.

Secret wedding tapes revealed: Never-before-seen tapes of JFK Jr., Carolyn

Mary Richardson Kennedy