Kennedy: I'm sorry for calling Tanden a 'whack job'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Burgess Everett
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GOP Sen. John Kennedy apologized on Thursday for calling President Joe Biden's embattled budget chief pick, Neera Tanden, a “whack job.”

Kennedy said he regretted the remark about Tanden. The Louisianan explained that he was searching for another word before calling her “a neo-socialist, left-of-Lenin whack job.”

"I apologize. I was searching for a word for extremist, which I think is more neutral," Kennedy said. "And I should have said extremist. I never should have said whack job."

He offered the apology after an interview on an another subject but said he had “felt bad about that all day” on Wednesday after tagging Tanden with the barb.

Kennedy is known for colorful language — and insults. He once said former Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) was tough as a “boiled owl” and remarked of Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “It must suck to be that dumb.” He said during Tanden’s confirmation hearing that she had called Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) everything but an “ignorant slut," a reference to a decades-old "Saturday Night Live" sketch.

His apology comes after women's rights activists and progressive Democrats spoke out to defend Tanden, as well as two other Biden nominees of color, in the face of what they saw as a double standard applied to the aspiring budget chief's teetering nomination.

The White House has defended Tanden amid opposition from at least one Senate Democrat and a united GOP conference. It's not clear, however, when she might come to a committee vote after her scheduled consideration time was postponed on Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's pick for top budget job in jeopardy

    SOT - NEERA TANDEN AT HER SENATE CONFIRMATION HEARING"I deeply regret and apologize for some of my past language. I recognize that this role is a bi-partisan role and I know I have to earn the trust of senators across the board." That apology from Neera Tanden, President Biden's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, might not be enough to get her confirmation through the Senate. Two Senate committees on Wednesday postponed meetings where her nomination was to be discussed, suggesting she doesn't have enough votes to clear the Senate. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the nomination at Wednesday’s press briefing, telling reporters Tanden still has Biden’s full backing. "We are working in close touch with Neera Tanden and with members of Congress on continuing to do the outreach and engagement to fight for her confirmation. That's where our focus is."REPORTER OFF-CAMERA: "But yes or no whether she's offered to withdraw?"PSAKI: "That's not the stage we're in, Caitlin. We're the stage we're in is working to continue to fight for her nomination." Tanden was considered a high-risk candidate from the start due to her prolific habit of bashing Republicans on Twitter while running a liberal D.C. think tank... Something that repeatedly came up during her confirmation hearings earlier this month. SENATOR PORTMAN: "Are these media reports that you deleted more than 1000 tweets in November in advance of your nomination accurate, and if so why did you delete them?" TANDEN: "I deleted tweets because I regretted my tone, and I've deleted tweets over many months. For those concerned about my rhetoric and my language, I am sorry and I am sorry for any hurt that they have caused." Her confirmation seemed to hit a road block this week after two moderate Republicans - Susan Collins and Mitt Romney - joined moderate Democrat Joe Manchin in opposing her for the job overseeing the $4 trillion federal budget. The confirmation fight underscored the influence moderates will have as Biden works with the narrowly divided Congress. If Tanden’s nomination is blocked she will be the first high-profile Biden nominee to be rejected.

  • White House: No 'Plan B' on Neera Tanden nomination

    The White House says it continues to stand by Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, despite the opposition of a growing number of Senators, throwing her nomination increasingly into doubt. (Feb. 23)

  • Acting Capitol Police chief: Phone logs show Jan. 6 National Guard approval was delayed

    Acting U.S. Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman testified on Thursday that cellphone records show former USCP chief Steven Sund requested National Guard support from the House sergeant-at-arms as early as 12:58pm on Jan. 6, but he did not receive approval until over an hour later.Why it matters: Sund and former House sergeant-at-arms Paul Irving clashed at a Senate hearing on Tuesday over a dispute in the timeline for when Capitol Police requested the National Guard during the Capitol insurrection.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIrving insisted that he has no recollection of receiving the request until after 2pm. Lawmakers are looking for accountability over that hour of lost time, when pro-Trump rioters were able to breach and ransack the Capitol."I did not get a request at 1:09 that I can remember," Irving, who resigned after the insurrection, testified. "The first conversation I had with chief Sund in that timeframe was 1:28, 1:30. In that conversation, he indicated that conditions were deteriorating and he might be looking for National Guard approval."Details: Pittman testified to a House subcommittee that Sund's phone records show the former chief first reached out for National Guard support to Irving at 12:58pm.Sund then spoke to former Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael Stenger to make the same request at 1:05pm, per Pittman.Pittman says Sund repeated his request to Irving at 1:28pm, then spoke to him again at 1:34pm, 1:39pm and 1:45pm.Go deeper: Pittman testifies officers were unsure of lethal force rules on Jan. 6Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Manhattan prosecutors reportedly obtain millions of pages of Trump's tax records

    The Manhattan district attorney is now in possession of millions of pages of former President Trump's tax and financial records, CNN first reported, following a Supreme Court ruling that allowed prosecutors to enforce a subpoena after a lengthy legal battle.Why it matters: Trump fought for years to keep his tax returns out of the public eye and away from prosecutors in New York, who are examining his business in a criminal investigation that was first sparked by hush-money payments made by Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen during the 2016 election.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe New York Times reports that the investigation has intensified in recent months and that prosecutors are now examining potential tax and bank-related fraud.Trump has denied any wrongdoing, attacking the investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance as a political "witch hunt."Go deeper: Here’s What’s Next in the Trump Taxes Investigation (N.Y. Times)Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Fox anchor suspended after saying he was ‘annoyed’ at obese people getting Covid vaccine

    The anchor was called out “fatphobic” on social media

  • Rand Paul Launches Into Transphobic Rant Against Trans Nominee

    REUTERSDr. Rachel Levine, the first transgender person to be nominated for a Senate-confirmed position in the federal government, had been seated in her confirmation hearing to become the nation’s assistant secretary of health for a little less than an hour when she was grilled about “genital mutilation” of minor children by a Republican committee member.“American culture is down normalizing the idea that minors can be given hormones,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said on Thursday, likening standards of care for transgender minors to castration and female circumcision and blaming increasing rates of trans-identified youth on “the social pressure to conform and do what others do.”“Do you believe minors are capable of making such a life changing decision of changing one's sex?” Paul asked Levine,In response, Levine thanked Paul for his “interest” in the question of transgender medicine, calling it “a very complex and nuanced field with robust research and standards of care that have been developed” by pediatricians.“If I’m fortunate enough to be confirmed, I will look forward to working with you and your office and coming to your office to discuss the particulars of the standards of care for transgender medicine,” Levine said. Levine, who currently serves as Pennsylvania’s secretary of health, is a pediatrician and former state physician general whose handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Pennsylvania has drawn widespread praise, did not address the substance of the question, or attempt to correct Paul’s apparent misunderstanding of medical transition for transgender youth.Paul, a former self-certified ophthalmologist, repeated his question of whether Levine supported access to hormone blockers and “reconstruction of genitalia” for minors, before relaying the story of Keira Bell, a British citizen who was assigned female at birth before taking puberty blockers and supplemental testosterone as a teenager. Bell, who later de-transitioned when she was an adult, led a court case that effectively blocked transgender children under 16 from medical transition in the United Kingdom. It is not standard medical practice to perform gender confirmation surgery on minors in the United States, and Bell’s surgery was not performed until she was 20.“I’m alarmed that you’re not saying they should be prevented from making decisions to amputate their breasts or genitalia,” Paul said. “We have always said that minors do not have full rights—will you make a more firm decision on whether or not minors should be involved in these decisions?”Levine reiterated that transgender medicine is “a very complex and nuanced field,” as well as her offer to talk with Paul and his staff about the issue, upon which Paul asked the record to show that she refused to answer his question and likened trans men being given testosterone to hydroxychloroquine being used to treat COVID-19.Rachel Levine Picked by Biden for Assistant Health Secretary, Would Be First Ever Transgender Senate Confirmee“We should be outraged that someone is talking to a three-year-old about changing their sex,” Paul said.Levine was later defended by other members of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, who called Paul’s line of questioning inappropriate and uninformed.“It is really critical to me that our nominees be treated with respect and that our questions focus on their qualifications,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) said, “rather than ideological and harmful misrepresentations.”The LGBTQ Victory Institute, which works to elevate LGBTQ people in politics and government, called Paul’s remarks deeply offensive.“His remarks echo the talking points of the same organizations who said gay men deserved AIDS and that LGBTQ people should be criminalized,” Ruben Gonzales, the group’s executive director, said in a statement. “He explicitly attacked vulnerable trans youth for his own perceived political gain and it was a disgrace.”Levine has been the subject of repeated misgendering by Republican lawmakers and staff since her nomination, particularly as the leadup to the Equality Act—set to be passed by the House of Representatives later on Thursday—has prompted opponents to fixate on trans children in school sports as a reason to defeat the legislation.Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), for example, hung an anti-transgender sign in the hallway outside her office on Wednesday in response to another lawmaker’s display of the transgender pride flag. That lawmaker, Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL), has a transgender daughter.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Read the fine print’: Texas lieutenant governor blames Texans for high storm energy bills

    Republican says ‘those big bills are people who gambled on a very, very low rate’ after reports people resorted to using life savings for higher fees amid the freeze

  • Phone Records Prove House Sergeant-at-Arms DID Ignore Pleas for Backup: Capitol Police Chief

    Erin Schaff/ReutersThe acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police just came with the receipts.Testifying before a House Appropriations subcommittee about the catastrophic breakdown that allowed thousands of MAGA rioters to breach the Capitol, Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman revealed that her predecessor called the House sergeant-at-arms, Paul Irving, at 12:58 p.m. to request the National Guard as rioters breaching the building and forced lawmakers into hiding.Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who resigned after the riot, called Irving again seven minutes later, according to phone records pulled by Pittman—and then called him at least three more times until 1:45 p.m.“When there’s a breakdown you look for those commanders with boots on the ground to provide that instruction,” Pittman said. “That did not happen, primarily because those operational commanders at the time were so overwhelmed, they started to participate and assist the officers… versus providing that guidance and direction.”First Capitol Riot Hearing Only Raised More Questions About Jan. 6The receipts–which support the narrative that a series of unanswered calls, withheld information, and conflicting orders led to complete malfunction—directly contradicted Irving’s testimony.On Tuesday, Sund testified that he asked for National Guard backup just after 1 p.m. But Irving insisted that was wrong. He said he did not remember the conversation with Sund and claimed he didn’t get an official request until “shortly before 1:30 p.m.” Troops were not approved to help overwhelmed officers at the Capitol until 2:10 p.m.“Mr. Irving stated that he was concerned about the ‘optics’ of having the National Guard present and didn’t feel that the intelligence supported it,” Sund said Tuesday. Irving, who resigned in the wake of the riot, said that was “categorically false.”On Tuesday, Irving said that if Sund, Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael Stenger, or any other leaders concluded ahead of Jan. 6 that unarmed National Guardsmen were needed, he “would not have hesitated” to ensure the reinforcement was ready.Pittman’s testimony—and her insistence that Capitol Police did everything possible to contain the insurrection—was just the latest twist in a series of finger-pointing between the top law enforcers in charge of securing the Capitol. During hearings before lawmakers this week, officials have blamed one another for the widespread failures.One failure, Pittman conceded on Thursday, was that nobody in law enforcement knew the mob would be so violent.She told lawmakers that they were prepared for militia groups, white supremacists, and other extremists to be present, but the small organization was not prepared for thousands of “everyday” Americans “who took on a mob mentality.” (Acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee revealed on Tuesday that the FBI intel consisted merely of an email sent on Jan. 5.)Officials believe over 10,000 demonstrators were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and that 800 breached the building. About 1,200 police officers responded, Pittman said.She also made the stunning admission that since Jan. 6, Capitol Police have maintained heightened security because they learned that militia groups have chatted about plans to “blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible” in connection with the State of the Union, which has no scheduled date yet. “We know that the insurrectionists that attacked the Capitol weren’t only interested in attacking members of Congress and officers. They wanted to send a symbolic message to the nation as [to] who was in charge of that legislative process,” Pittman said. On Tuesday, Irving insisted that Capitol Police were privy to intelligence provided by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security that “did not support” the likelihood of a coordinated assault at the Capitol.An NYPD Cop’s Road From Terror ‘Victim’ to Capitol Rioter“The department was not ignorant of intelligence indicating an attack of the size and scale we encountered on the sixth. There was no such intelligence,” Pittman said Thursday. “Although we knew the likelihood for violence by extremists, no credible threat indicated that tens of thousands would attack the U.S. Capitol. Nor did the intelligence received from the FBI or any other law enforcement partner indicate such a threat.”Pittman added that because officers at the Capitol were not prepared for a violent mob, lockdown procedure was not properly executed. She added that some officers were also not sure when to use lethal force, and that radio communications between law enforcers were not robust.Five individuals died during the violent riots. Four were pro-Trump protesters, including Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a police officer after attempting to break into the Speaker’s Lobby. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after allegedly clashing with rioters. In the days after the siege, at least two officers died by suicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Final Financial Disclosures Show Where They Made Their Money

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have filed their final financial disclosure forms (known as OGE 278e), covering their non-governmental income for 2020 and the first few weeks of 2021. Both give a...

  • Former Trump Aide to Run Primary Challenge against Kinzinger

    Representative Adam Kinzinger (R., Ill.) will face a primary challenge from a former Trump administration aide as the pro-Trump faction of the GOP looks to oust Republicans, such as Kinzinger, who voted in support of the former president’s second impeachment. Catalina Lauf, who served in the Department of Commerce under the Trump administration, launched a bid Thursday to oust Kinzinger from his seat in the 16th congressional district of Illinois. “I never thought I’d primary a fellow Republican, but is Congressman Kinzinger really a Republican anymore? He isn’t and we have the proof,” the 27-year-old challenger said in a campaign announcement video. Lauf said her 42-year-old opponent is a “weak-kneed, establishment Republican” who “cares more about his next MSNBC appearance than the voters who elected him.” She claimed Kinzinger does not support the “America First” movement, noting his “one in three votes” in Congress that have sided with House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) “Instead of being in our fight, Adam betrayed his constituents for a life in the D.C. swamp,” said Lauf, who branded herself the “anti-AOC.” She blasts her “Fake Republican” opponent for backing the “phony impeachment hoax for a president who has already left office.” “He said impeachment was ‘necessary to save America.’ What?” Lauf said. “You know what I think is necessary to save America, Adam? Setting term limits for people like you and the rest of your friends out. Six terms in Congress is enough.” Kinzinger is one of ten House Republicans who supported Trump’s impeachment on the charge of “incitement of insurrection” after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last month. Others who supported impeachment, including Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) and Representative Anthony Gonzalez (R., Ohio), are likely to face primary challenges from pro-Trump Republican candidates as well. Gonzalez is expected to face a primary challenge from a former Trump aide, Max Miller, who served in the White House. Miller has reportedly been in discussion with top Republican donors in Ohio and other Republican leaders since leaving the White House last month, according to Politico. Miller, who is from northeastern Ohio, recently purchased a house in Rocky River, which is inside Gonzalez’s 16th district, according to the report. As for Lauf, she says she will focus on a number of issues, if elected, including “social media censorship,” “election integrity,” “freedom of speech,” “gun rights,” “illegal immigration,” and “keeping the economy going.” Lauf is the daughter of a Guatemalan immigrant mother and a small-business-owner father. This marks Lauf’s second bid for Congress, having run in the 14th congressional district of Illinois in 2020. State senator Jim Oberweis beat out Lauf in a crowded primary to become the GOP candidate, but ultimately lost in the general election against incumbent representative Lauren Underwood, a Democrat, by less than 2 percent.

  • State GOP leaders are eagerly carrying out Trump's political revenge tour

    President Trump didn't have to punish his critics in Congress — his allies back in the states instantly and eagerly did the dirty work. Why it matters: Virtually every Republican who supported impeachment was censured back home, or threatened with a primary challenge. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Today through Sunday, many will make the trek to a sold-out CPAC ("America Uncanceled") in Orlando to kiss the ring — and trash the "traitors."We're quickly seeing that Trump's true power source is in the states, powered by 2020 success.Republicans picked up 14 House seats, including a dozen they lost two years earlier. They need +6 in 2022.In 2021, Republicans will have full control of the legislative and executive branches in 24 states. Democrats will have full control of the legislative and executive branch in 15 states."Republicans hold total control of redistricting in 18 states, including Florida, North Carolina and Texas, which are growing in population and expected to gain seats after the 2020 census is tabulated," the N.Y. Times reports (subscription). "Some election experts believe the G.O.P. could retake the House in 2022 based solely on gains from newly drawn districts."Democrats targeted nine states to flip control and failed in all.The bottom line: Look at how the state parties are censuring anti-Trumpers. In the eyes of the base, the party thrived under Trump — and see anti-Trumpers as the reason the GOP didn't do even better. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Kind and Generous' Pizzeria Owner, 56, Brutally Beaten By Thieves in Pennsylvania

    A 56-year-old pizzeria owner in Norristown, Pennsylvania was violently attacked by a group of men who stole beers from her shop on Friday. Ying Ngov, the owner of Mama Venezia's Pizzeria, reportedly ran after the men after they took the items from her business without paying, reports 6ABC. Security footage initially showed the attackers looking through the windows of Ngov’s pizza shop before they all put on masks and entered the store.

  • Who is Heidi Cruz? The high-powered Goldman Sachs executive and wife to ‘disgraced’ Texas senator Ted Cruz

    Heidi Cruz’s ‘high powered’ role on her husband’s campaign trail prompts comparisons with Hillary Clinton

  • Colorado GOP doubles down on Trump's baseless "stolen election" claims

    Top leaders in the Colorado Republican Party are doubling down on the baseless idea that voter fraud cost former President Trump the 2020 election.Why it matters: The Colorado GOP is embracing the same debunked claims of a stolen election that helped propel a mob of Trump supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeRepublican state lawmakers cited the potential for fraud as the reason they introduced a handful of bills that would make it harder to vote.The top contenders for Colorado GOP chair, former Secretary of State Scott Gessler and current party vice chair Kristi Burton Brown, are advocating for a recount of the 2020 vote and review of the Dominion Voting Systems equipment in Colorado.Gessler, who worked with the Trump campaign on legal challenges in Nevada and Pennsylvania, recently wrote on Facebook that "a full and complete investigation will prove widespread election fraud. And maybe show that President Trump rightfully won the election!"Reality check: Colorado's voting system is considered one of the safest in the nation because it conducts risk-limiting audits that double-check the vote counts and machine integrity.Outgoing Colorado GOP chair Ken Buck, a Windsor congressman, says Trump deserves some blame for the riot and doesn't believe fraud altered the state's election results.Outgoing Colorado U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn, who was appointed by Trump, told The Colorado Sun he had concerns about misinformation from the president's team about the election.Our thought bubble: The state's most fervent Republican activists remain loyal to Trump, according to polls, so it's no surprise to see the issue define the race for the Colorado party's next leader."It will be dominated by Trump loyalists who believe the election was stolen, including here in Colorado, and (this) plays into their most basic fears and conspiracy theories," said Dick Wadhams, a former state party chair.Flashback: In December, an internal GOP investigation — led by Gessler — dismissed a complaint about its party caucuses in despite evidence of fraud.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Pilot reports UFO, says missile-like object flew over plane during flight to Phoenix

    A pilot at American Airlines radioed Sunday that an unidentified object flew over their jet during a flight while they were over New Mexico.

  • Naomi Campbell Goes Topless for  i-D , Works with 'Third Photographer of Color' in Her 'Whole Career'

    "I felt proud, humbled and happy to be part of a shoot with young creatives that are all my skin color," the model said

  • Georgia counties are suing Trump for legal fees following his failed voter fraud lawsuits

    Two counties in Georgia want Donald Trump to pay for the cost of his failed lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the election.

  • Republican congressmember alleges 'antifa' was behind postal service delays

    The U.S. Postal Service has become a surprisingly controversial subject over the past year, amounting to a testy hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday. Last year, major Republican donor Louis DeJoy was appointed to lead the USPS board of governors and soon instituted cost-cutting measures that slashed the postal service's efficiency. That was especially problematic as COVID-19 safety measures reduced efficiency but increased demand at the USPS, and as more Americans voted by mail than ever before. But as he often does when people he likes come before the House, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) used his time questioning DeJoy to call out Democrats who'd made him out to be "the worst guy on the planet" amid department delays. But Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), who followed Jordan, wasn't standing for his "gaslighting," given that former President Donald Trump had been vilifying the USPS in the leadup to the election. Facts are stubborn things. And despite all the gaslighting from enablers of the former president, the facts here aren't up for debate. Louis DeJoy, and the Board of Governors that hired him, oversaw a political crusade to undermine the Postal Service before an election. pic.twitter.com/wPrQZH3A0k — Rep. Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) February 24, 2021 Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) meanwhile suggested COVID-19 was not the main culprit for postal service delays last year, but rather "nationwide mayhem, destruction, rioting and looting conducted by Black Lives Matter and antifa activists." At least two post offices in Minneapolis were destroyed during last year's protests after the police killing of George Floyd, but there were no reports of that being a nationwide problem. Here's the video pic.twitter.com/vzhzSZUDTy — Nicole Goodkind (@NicoleGoodkind) February 24, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpIt's been 1 year since Trump infamously tweeted the 'coronavirus is very much under control' in the U.S.5 cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's nursing home scandal

  • California teen vanished after struggling in pandemic, dad says. Now a clue emerges

    The teenager hasn’t been heard from in more than a week, police said.

  • Barack Obama says slavery reparations 'justified in theory'

    Barack Obama has backed reparations for slavery and said he could not get it done due to the "politics of white resistance and resentment". The former president said he didn't pursue the issue in office because it had been politically a "nonstarter". Mr Obama said: “If you ask me theoretically ‘are reparations justified?’ the answer is yes. "There’s not much question that the wealth of this country, the power of this country was built in significant part, not exclusively, maybe not even the majority of it, but a large portion of it was built on the backs of slaves." The former president was speaking on his podcast “Renegades: Born in the USA” in conversation with Bruce Springsteen about race relations. Mr Obama said: "And what I saw during my presidency was the politics of white resistance and resentment. The talk of 'welfare queens' and the talk of the 'undeserving' poor, and the backlash against affirmative action. "All that made the prospect of actually proposing any kind of coherent, meaningful reparations programme struck me as, politically, not only a nonstarter but potentially counterproductive." The former president said it was "perfectly understandable why working-class white folks, middle-class white folks, folks who are having trouble paying the bills or dealing with student loans, wouldn't be too thrilled" about a massive reparations programme. During his original campaign in 2008, Mr Obama's position was that the "best reparations" would be "good schools in the inner city" and jobs. Joe Biden’s White House has given its support to studying reparations amid renewed Democrat efforts to push through a law creating a commission on the issue. The commission would suggest appropriate remedies including financial payments from the government to compensate descendants of slaves for years of unpaid labour by their ancestors. Jen Psaki, the White House spokeswoman, said last week: "The president certainly would support a study of reparations. He understands we don’t need a study to take action right now on systemic racism, so he wants to take actions within his own government in the meantime."