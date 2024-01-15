Kennedy Space Center adds ‘Under the Stars’ after-hours event

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is introducing an after-hours/separate ticket event called “Kennedy Under the Stars.” It will debut Feb. 2.

“Under the Stars” will add activities such as Cosmic Glow miniature golf, chalk art, techno party with DJ and colorful bar and lounge areas to the attraction favorites such as Space Shuttle Atlantis, Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, Shuttle Launch Experience and more. NASA astronauts Chris Ferguson and Nicole Stott will be on hand during the event. Select restaurants and retail stores will be open.

Although space-themed costumes are encouraged for the event, masks that cover the face and props that look like weapons are not allowed.

Tickets are $65. Parking for the event is free. “Kennedy Under the Stars” hours are 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Fine print: Admission does not include the Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour or the Apollo/Saturn V Center.

For tickets, go to kennedyspacecenter.com. Click on tickets, then on special events.

