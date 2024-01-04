Kennedy Space Center: Free passes for folks 5 and younger

Florida kids aged 5 and younger can visit Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex for all of 2024 for free through the attraction’s Junior Space Explorer Pass.

The offer is available only through kennedyspacecenter.com website; it’s not available at the front entrance.

Parents or guardians must pre-register the children, who must be 5 years old or younger at the time of redemption. Valid forms of identification — a copy of a birth certificate or a passport — must be presented to verify the child’s age. (School IDs or children’s security IDs will not be accepted, the attraction says.)

The parents and guardians need to have a photo ID with proof of Florida residential address, too.

Registration must be completed by Feb. 21. Then, the pass will be valid through Dec. 31. There may be block-out dates, including for launch viewing and special events.

Last year, the visitor complex debuted “All Systems Are Go,” a stage show with special effects and puppetry featuring characters from the “Peanuts” comic strip. The attraction also features Space Shuttle Atlantis, astronaut training simulators, bus tours, outer space relics, Rocket Garden, IMAX films, Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex attraction and more.

For more information, go to kennedyspacecenter.com and click on “tickets.”

