Kennemer says goodbye after 25 years of service

Sherman Police Chief Zachary Flores poses for a photo with Police Lt. John Kennemer, who is retiring from the department after 25 years

The Sherman Police Department said goodbye to a 25-year veteran this week, and according to fellow officers who attended this week's event, John Kennemer brought a servant's approach to law enforcement in Sherman.

Through his work in training, management and a half-dozen other skills, individuals with the department felt Kennemer worked to live up to the expectations of service and the ideals that come with wearing a badge.

However, as with all things, this stage of his life is coming to an end as the career police officer prepares for retirement.

"Even as a kid, I always thought that police officers had respect and honor," Kennemer said this week. "I respected and honored them and wanted to emulate and honor them in what I did."

In honor of his years of service, the department held a retirement ceremony Friday.

"There are a lot of people here and I thought it would be hard when I left the Marine corps, but this is harder," Kennemer said. "It is tough, tough. There are a lot of people I care about."

Kennemer said he always had ambitions to be a police officer dating back to when he was a child. At a young age, he said he believed that law enforcement was a honorable path that involved serving the community and helping people in need.

"My mother always told me that if I was ever in trouble or if I ever was lost, find a police officer and a police officer would take care of me," he said. "I saw law enforcement through my own family issues and through the turmoil the police came in and always made the thing seem to settle down."

Despite the ambition, Kennemer instead went into the military upon graduation in 1980 as he wasn't old enough for the police academy. What initially was expected to be a short time in the armed services instead became a 13-year career in the U.S. Marine Corps.

"The military, for one thing, teaches you rank structure. It also instills upon you a sense of duty," Kennemer said. "It instills on you a sense of service that there is a greater service than you. You know what it is like to not be there for your wife's birthday or celebrate Christmas in July. In law enforcement, I've had to work Christmas, I've had to work Christmas Eve."

Kennemer said his time in the military was longer than he initially expected as life took precedence over dreams and plans. During this time, he got married and considered making a full career in the military. This changed in 1993 when budget cuts to military spending led him to leave the armed forces and return to civilian life.

Kennemer said his wife's coaxing is what led him to join the police academy in 1994 and eventually join the Sherman Police Department two years later.

Over the years, Kennemer served in many roles including working as a field trainer and work at the police academy that spanned 20 years. Through training, he said he hoped to pass along the same ideals and service-oriented mentality that led him to the profession onto future generations.

Kennemer said the changes in skillsets came from a desire to continuously improve and learn as a way of keeping the job from getting stale over time. Other areas where he worked included patrol, dispatch, property and evidence, the special response team and part-time work as the department's public information officer, among others.

Most recently, Kennemer oversaw the transition of the city's animal shelter to police oversight and control. Through this, Kennemer said he wanted to look at its operations and determine what improvements it needed.

"It was in bad shape and I went out there and worked as a supervising officer and brought it up to where it needed to be," he said.

Following his retirement, Kennemer said he plans to travel once his wife — who also serves in law enforcement — follows him in retirement.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Kennemer says goodbye after 25 years of service