Kennesaw man accused of murder

Zach Edmondson, Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
Mar. 11—A Cobb County man was charged with murder after he shot and killed another man in Kennesaw Wednesday afternoon, according to Cobb police.

According to a warrant for his arrest, Conner Harrison Beck, 26, lethally shot Ethan Wackermann six times with a pistol at Beck's Kennesaw apartment complex around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Beck was arrested late Wednesday, jail records show, and has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and trafficking marijuana. Investigators say Beck had almost 17 pounds of marijuana inside his home.

As of Thursday afternoon, Beck was being held without bond at the Cobb jail.

