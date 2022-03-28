Kennesaw man accused of stealing $500K from employer

Mar. 28—A Kennesaw man who allegedly stole more than $500,000 from his employer, Infomart, Inc., was indicted Thursday on 101 counts.

Joshua Knight was indicted on 100 counts of theft by taking as a fiduciary and one count of racketeering for crimes he allegedly committed between Jan. 3, 2018, and Sept. 25, 2019. Knight, an account supervisor at the company, wrote 130 checks payable to himself totaling $587,826, police said.

Knight initially was charged with one count of theft by conversion, according to his arrest warrant.

Knight has been released from jail on a $1,500 bond, according to jail records.