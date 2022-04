Apr. 18—A Kennesaw man was arrested April 11 after police said he sexually trafficked a 13-year-old girl.

On March 6, Todd King, 47, allegedly paid for the girl's Uber ride from Alpharetta to his Kennesaw home and paid $300 for sex, according to his arrest warrant.

He faces felony charges for sex trafficking, aggravated child molestation and statutory rape.

King remains in the Cobb jail without bond as of Monday.