Kennesaw man arrested after Smyrna car chase

Aug. 19—A Kennesaw man is in custody after he allegedly ran multiple stop signs in an attempt to flee law enforcement last Sunday.

According to a warrant, Smyrna police initiated a traffic stop for Sergio Gonzalez for running a stop sign on Bank Street, near Powder Springs Street. After officers turned on their lights, Gonzalez continued driving in a reckless manner before being detained by police, running a total of six stop signs.

Upon running his information through the Georgia Crime Information Center, officers learned Gonzalez was driving with a suspended license. Gonzalez had four license suspensions on record, the most recent of which being November 11, 2019, the warrant says.

Police also recovered 23 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, along with small baggies, scales, tongs, and a metal tray from a black bag that Gonzalez threw out of the window upon being stopped, according to the warrant.

Gonzalez is charged with one count of fleeing or attempting to elude, one count of failure to stop at a stop sign, one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and one count of driving while license is suspended or revoked. He is currently being held at the Cobb County jail without bond.