Kennesaw man charged with enticing child

Dec. 23—A Kennesaw man was arrested last week after going to a motel where he expected to meet a 14-year-old child for sex, according to an arrest warrant.

The suspect, 26, is listed as Ilecar Cabala in Cobb County jail records, though gave his name as Elizer Zavala-Reyes to a Cobb County Police Department officer, according to an arrest warrant.

Cabala is accused of communicating via text messages with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl and saying he wanted to engage in sex acts with them. Cabala then went to the Comfort Inn and Suites Ballpark Area off Windy Hill Road in Smyrna, where he believed he was meeting a 14-year-old girl, according to the warrant.

Cabala was arrested by police at the hotel Dec. 16 and charged with enticing a child, obscene telephone contact with a minor and giving a false name to an officer. He was also charged with failure to appear. He was booked into the Cobb County jail, where he remains.