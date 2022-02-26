Kennesaw man convicted of molesting former girlfriend's daughters

Feb. 26—A Kennesaw man was found guilty on two counts of child molestation by a Cobb County jury last week and sentenced to 38 years in prison, according to Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr.

Brian Young, 49, was accused by his former girlfriend of sexually abusing her daughters from Sept. 2011 to March 2015.

During this time, Young lived with the woman and her daughters in an apartment in Cobb County. In 2018, one of the woman's daughters, then 13 years old, told her mom Young had been sexually abusing her since she was eight years old.

During several law enforcement forensic interviews with the victim and the subsequent investigation into the allegations, it was revealed that the victim's older sister, then 15 years old, had also been sexually abused by Young, starting when she was nine years old.

During the trial, there was testimony of Young continuing to abuse the girls even after they moved to Paulding County, where they no longer lived in the same household as him.

Both girls testified during the trial, and the jury returned a verdict of guilty on all counts of the indictment.

After the verdict, Judge C. LaTain Kell sentenced Young to 38 years in prison.

The District Attorney trial team included Assistant District Attorney David Bailey, Assistant District Attorney Sharletta Mahone, Victim Advocate Jessica Hines and Investigator Carol Burkes.

"Young took his sickness and infected everyone around him," Bailey said in a news release. "I commend the bravery of these two young survivors for sharing their truth. Thanks to the jury, Young will now be held accountable for the egregious acts he committed."