Kennesaw man dies after Wednesday shooting outside Town Center Walmart

Dec. 9—A Kennesaw man has died after he was shot outside a Walmart in the Town Center area Wednesday, police announced Thursday night.

Eddie Figueroa, 23, died from his injuries, the Cobb County Police Department said.

Officers responded to the Walmart in Town Center Market at 2795 Chastain Meadows Parkway around 11:52 a.m. Wednesday, following 911 calls reporting an active shooter, according to police.

Though the incident was initially treated as an active shooter situation, officers later discovered it was not, and was in fact an altercation between two different sets of people, police said.

While at the scene, Cobb police were contacted by the Marietta Police Department regarding a person, later identified as Figeuroa, at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Figueroa had been driven to the hospital in a private vehicle, according to police.

"Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the victim died from his injuries," Cobb police said in a news release.

Cobb police said it had identified several persons of interest, but did not mention any arrests made in the incident. At a Wednesday press conference outside the Walmart, when asked if an arrest had been made, police would only say that several people had been detained.

The shooting led to the store being evacuated Wednesday. The Walmart anchors the Town Center Market shopping center, located off Barrett Parkway just east of Interstate 575. Police said at the scene the shooting occurred outside the store's automotive center.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cobb police tip hotline at 770-499-4111.