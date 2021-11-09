Kennesaw man indicted on murder charge, hiding body in dumpster

Nov. 9—A Kennesaw man who had been arrested on charges of hiding a dead body in a dumpster has now been indicted for murder and other charges.

Garfield Royes Norris, 52, was arrested Oct. 12 but was not initially charged with murdering a man, James Harold Creighton, whose body was found decomposing in a dumpster. But on Thursday, Nov. 4, a Cobb County grand jury indicted Norris on charges of malice murder, concealing a death, auto theft, affixing a license plate to conceal identity and methamphetamine possession.

The indictment does not specify how Creighton died. Norris is accused in an arrest warrant of wrapping the body in several layers of plastic, tarps, cardboard and ratchet straps and hiding it in a dumpster behind a Kennesaw office at 195 Chastain Meadows Court.

Norris is also accused of stealing Creighton's BMW 328i and putting a fraudulent temporary license plate on it. The drug charge stems from Norris possessing meth when he was arrested, according to the warrant.

Norris is being held at the Cobb jail without bond, jail records show.

Cobb Police say the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Atlanta Police assisted Cobb in the investigation. The Office of Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady is prosecuting the case.