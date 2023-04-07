Kennesaw Mountain High teacher arrested for having alcohol on campus

Apr. 7—A Cobb County School District teacher was arrested earlier this week for allegedly drinking alcohol on school grounds.

Jason Hammett, 46, is accused of possessing alcohol at Kennesaw Mountain High School, according to a warrant.

Hammett is listed as a geography teacher on the school's website.

On the afternoon of March 31, authorities found a bottle of whiskey in Hammett's vehicle on school property, as well as whiskey contained in a soda bottle inside his classroom, the warrant states.

Hammett was also caught on camera disposing of a Crown Royal whiskey bottle in a county dumpster behind the school, and an assistant principal located the bottle, the warrant adds.

Authorities said a Kennesaw police officer administered an alcohol sensor to Hammett, who blew a .178, well over the legal limit to drive in Georgia, which is .08.

Hammett reportedly blew an even higher blood alcohol level in a test administered by Cobb County Human Resources within a 10 minute timeframe of the first test.

Police said Hammett smelled of alcohol while they spoke with him, and after he consented to them searching his vehicle, police found another bottle of Crown Royal whiskey in the passenger-side glove box.

Hammett was taken into custody on April 3 and released from the Cobb County Adult Detention Center one day later on a $1,320 bond, according to jail records.