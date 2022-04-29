Kennesaw PD searching for man who brandished gun in pizza delivery dispute

Apr. 29—Kennesaw detectives are trying to identify a DoorDash driver who allegedly brandished a gun at and threatened to shoot a Pizza Hut customer last week.

Diamond Brown, a Kennesaw resident, told police she ordered a pizza from the store at around 10:20 p.m. on April 20, and was notified by the store that her order would be delivered via DoorDash.

Not wanting a DoorDash delivery, Brown called the driver, who allegedly cursed at her over the phone. Brown then told the driver to return the pie to the store at 3600 Cherokee Street, saying she would pick it up instead.

A few minutes after Brown arrived at the store with her daughter in hand, two men pulled up alongside the building and came inside. One of the men pulled a hood over his head and pointed a handgun at Brown, she told investigators.

"(Expletive) I'm from Cali," the man said to her. "You lucky you got that baby in your arms, or I'd shoot you in the (expletive) head."

Brown, after hiding behind the counter, said one of the store employees persuaded the man to leave, and Brown believed the employee knew the suspect. When police arrived, the store's two employees first said the suspects had not entered the store, then later said the suspects had only come into the doorway, according to an incident report from Kennesaw police. They denied knowing the suspects and denied seeing a gun pulled.

"(The employees) could be seen inside smirking and looking at each other when officers would exit the store after interviewing," the Kennesaw police officer wrote.

The store was without surveillance cameras, and police are trying to identify the suspects through DoorDash corporate.