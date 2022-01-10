Kennesaw pedestrian killed in collision Saturday night

Jan. 9—A pedestrian was struck and killed in Kennesaw Saturday night while walking along Cobb Parkway, south of Mack Dobbs Road, according to city police.

Police have yet to release the person's name. The drivers involved in the incident remained at the scene of the collision and charges have not been filed, according to Lt. Joy Policarpio, of the Kennesaw Police Department.

The incident is under investigation, and Policarpio has asked that anyone who may have witnessed it or who may have other information call the department at 770-422-2505.