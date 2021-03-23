Kennesaw police investigating Sunday shooting outside bar

Mar. 22—Kennesaw police are investigating a shooting at a bar on Cobb Parkway that left one woman injured.

The shooting occurred at Zodiac Bar in the Kennesaw Crossings Shopping Center near Cobb Parkway's intersection with McCollum Parkway, according to a police news release.

Officers were dispatched around 3 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found a woman who had been shot once. She was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, "conscious and alert," according to the release.

"Apparently, a dispute started inside the bar and spilled out into the parking lot. Once in the parking lot, multiple suspects began to exchange gunfire," the release says.

KPD shut down the shopping center to limit witnesses and suspects from leaving as officers gathered information, the release says.

No further details were provided, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact KPD at (770) 422-2505 or Detective Phillips at (770) 429-4533.