UPDATE: Kennesaw Police name two suspects in alleged battery involving racial slur near KSU

Jan. 29—Kennesaw police named two men Friday in the alleged beating of a Kennesaw State University student near the school's main campus last week.

According to a release, Gauge Dakota Stanley of Chatsworth and Kole Zuba Reasoner of Flowery Branch were charged with battery, a misdemeanor, and aggravated battery, a felony.

Police spokesperson David Buchanan said Jalique Rosemund, who is Black, was attacked at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street in Kennesaw, about 1 mile west of the university's campus, around midnight Jan. 22. Rosemund said his attackers were two white men who repeatedly called him the N-word, according to a report by the responding officer.

Rosemund was treated at a nearby hospital, according to the report.

Kennesaw police thanked KSU police and the public in the release, stating without tips from the public "these arrests would not have been possible." However, neither suspect had been booked into Cobb County jail as of Sunday evening.

The release asks anyone with additional information about the crime to call Kennesaw Police Criminal Investigations Division at 770-429-4533 or email KPD_TIP@kennesaw-ga.gov.