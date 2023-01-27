Kennesaw Police seeking information about alleged assault involving racial slur near KSU

Jan. 26—The Kennesaw Police Department is investigating an alleged assault against a man near the Kennesaw State University campus.

The incident happened in the West 22 apartment complex, located where Cherokee Street and McCollum Parkway meet, just after midnight on Jan. 22, according to Officer David Buchanan, Kennesaw Police spokesman.

Jalique Rosemond, who is Black, alleged he was beaten by two white men who repeatedly called him the N-word, according to a report about the incident issued by Officer Seager, who responded to the call. Seager's report added that Rosemond had a bloody nose, a detail also included in a report from another Kennesaw police officer who responded to the scene.

Buchanan said in the release that a detective has been in touch with Rosemond since Tuesday, adding that the suspects in the case left the complex following the alleged assault.

"We are seeking the public's assistance in identifying those who left the complex," Buchanan said. "Detectives are seeking to speak with the occupants of a Jeep Wrangler that was present during this incident."

Police are asking residents with any information about the incident to call Kennesaw Police Criminal Investigations Division at 770-429-4533 or email KPD_TIPS@kennesaw-ga.gov Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.