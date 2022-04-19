Kennesaw woman arrested on drug trafficking charges

Apr. 19—A Kennesaw woman was arrested on April 11 and charged with trafficking meth, police said.

Evelyn Carruth, 29, was arrested at the Red Roof Inn on 1460 George Busbee Parkway in Kennesaw after police allegedly found 150.9 grams of meth in her room, more than five times the amount necessary to constitute drug trafficking charges in Georgia. Police also found 6.9 grams of marijuana, according to her arrest warrant.

Carruth was also found with multiple scales and a large assortment of plastic bags, police said.

She faces several charges, including a felony for drug trafficking.

Carruth remains in jail on Monday without bond.