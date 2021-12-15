Kennesaw woman killed after pickup driver flees arrest, runs red light: police

Dec. 15—A Kennesaw woman is dead after her car was struck by a pickup truck fleeing a traffic stop and running a red light, according to police.

Ivan Gallego Garcia, 41, of Marietta, was driving the pickup truck and will face charges, police said Wednesday.

Garcia was driving a Ford F-150 east on Terrell Mill Road near Cobb Parkway around 4:12 p.m. Dec. 3 when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, police said; instead of stopping, Garcia fled.

As he approached the intersection of Terrell Mill and the Northwest Corridor's northbound exit ramp, the traffic signal for cars traveling along Terrell Mill turned red, police said.

Meanwhile, Maria Bezerra Ferreira, 54, of Kennesaw, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, turning left from the exit ramp onto Terrell Mill westbound on a green light, police said.

Garcia ran the red light, according to police, striking the left side of the Equinox that Ferreira was driving. The Equinox came to rest against the guardrail at the Interstate 75 overpass, and the F-150 came to rest under the overpass.

Garcia fled on foot but was quickly found and arrested, police said. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ferreira was taken to Kennestone, where she was pronounced dead. Her passenger, 26-year-old Paloma Alcantara Junquiera, of Las Vegas, was taken to Kennestone with serious injuries.

Police plan on filing charges, but the wreck is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 770-499-3987.