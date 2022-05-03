Kenneth Cole and The Mental Health Coalition Launch ‘Feel Your Feelings’ Initiative

Kenneth Cole and The Mental Health Coalition are launching a campaign called “Feel Your Feelings,” a call for people to identify and honor their range of emotions, based on the coalition’s program board member, Dr. Marc Brackett’s Mood Meter. The goal is to help people attach words to how they’re truly feeling, without filters, hesitancy or shame. It recognizes that true expression can lead to healing and resources.

The Mental Health Coalition, founded by Cole, is a collection of three dozen advocacy groups, celebrities and business leaders whose primary goal is to remove the stigma around mental health.

In addition, MHC is partnering with Pinterest during May, which is Mental Health Month. Over the past year, Pinterest searches related to stress and improving mental health have been on the rise and continue to grow.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, in connection with Pinterest, MHC is hosting, “Pinterest Havens: A Whole Mood With The Mental Health Coalition,” an immersive experience that explores color and mood to build emotional awareness and resilience. On Wednesday, at 11:30 a.m., Cole will have a conversation with Silence the Shame founder Shanti Das. Held at the PlantShed at 216 Lafayette Street in New York, there will be personalized teas and tinctures to ear seeding auriculotherapy. People can experience the six different mood rooms, or join for scheduled programming.

Other ways Cole is asking people to participate is to post the company’s “Feel Your Feelings” campaign graphics to their Instagram Stories during the first week of May, and to repost or share any of Cole’s emotion-focused social media posts throughout the month. In addition, they are encouraging people to join MHC’s TikTok/IG Reels challenge by talking about one’s honest moods and emotions in a video with the hashtag #feelingmoody. Participants can also film a video and it can be posted on MHC’s account.

