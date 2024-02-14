Kenneth DeHart arrest: What led police to the Linden Avenue home after a deputy's shooting

The police search and capture of Kenneth Wayne DeHart Jr., the man accused of killing one Blount County deputy and injuring another, pulled in local, state and federal experts over the course of several days, and tracking technology was key.

From the Feb. 8 night in Maryville when DeHart fled the scene of the shooting to the afternoon of Feb. 13 in Knoxville when police in tactical gear arrested him, agencies had fielded thousands of tips, tracked his cell phone and arrested his brother and girlfriend on suspicion the two had helped DeHart get away.

Days of intense police work and dozens of message asking the community to help ended with DeHart in the handcuffs that had been carried by the man he is accused of killing: Blount County sheriff's deputy Greg McCowan.

Officers from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, Knox County Sheriff's Office, Knoxville Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshals Service were there to see through the work that led them to the home on Linden Avenue. No one was hurt during the arrest.

Here's what police said about how they tracked DeHart:

DeHart briefly crossed state lines

Police believe DeHart briefly crossed into Georgia while he was on the run before returning to Tennessee. DeHart traveled by car, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said, along interstates, state highways and backroads.

"He was probably in several vehicles, and those will be of interest to us as well," Rausch said at a news conference after the arrest.

Investigators will work to determine why he came back to East Tennessee after leaving, but in similar cases, suspects often try to stay close to what they know.

'Technology is critical'

Cellphone technology helped lead police to DeHart, Rausch said, but he wouldn't expand on the techniques police used to track him.

Phone calls came into play other ways, too. Court records show that soon after the shooting, Sevier County deputies visited the home of Kenneth DeHart’s girlfriend, Carrie Matthews, in Sevierville. While deputies were there, a court affidavit says, DeHart called Matthews and she picked up. Police say she told him “They’re here,” before hanging up.

They arrested her.

“This action by Ms. Matthews warned Mr. DeHart of impending apprehension or discovery,” an affidavit said.

Rausch told reporters that allowing police access to a suspect's use of technology is vital to their work.

"I don't want to turn this political, but I want to make sure that those who make those decisions understand that," he said.

Kenneth DeHart tips didn't lead to his arrest

Blount County Sherriff James Berrong said that while police received thousands of tips about DeHart's possible location, none of them directly led to his arrest. A TBI Blue Alert was blasted across social media and on highway signs for days.

Authorities offered a $100,000 reward to anyone who led them to DeHart, but that sum won't be paid out because no tip tied the suspect to the Linden Avenue home where he was found.

"We're appreciative of every tip we got," Rausch said.

'Best collaborative effort'

The U.S. Marshals Service led the effort to track down DeHart, but U.S. Marshall David Jolley said it wouldn't have been possible without the collaboration of Blount County, Knox County, Knoxville and Tennessee agencies.

"I've seen a lot of great collaborative team efforts over the years," Jolley said. "But this might have topped them all."

The work doesn't stop now, authorities say

Rausch said even tips that didn't lead to DeHart's arrest could still be helpful in the investigation. "There's more to be done," he said.

Investigators are still working to determine what DeHart did during his five days as a fugitive. Piecing together the puzzle will help the district attorney build a strong case against DeHart, Berrong said.

They're still looking for the gun used in the shooting of the two deputies, DeHart said.

"At this point, we have not confirmed we have it in our custody," Rausch said. "We're still collecting evidence at the scene itself."

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Kenneth DeHart caught: What led police to Linden Avenue home