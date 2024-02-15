Kenneth DeHart, arrested in Blount County deputy's killing, makes first court appearance

Kenneth DeHart, the man accused of killing a Blount County sheriff’s deputy, appeared briefly inside a Blount County General Sessions courtroom lined with police Feb. 15.

He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon in the killing of Deputy Greg McCowan and the shooting of Deputy Shelby Eggers during a Maryville traffic stop Feb. 8. DeHart was arrested at a home in the Park City neighborhood of Knoxville.

McCowan’s burial service was Feb. 14 and was attended by hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the state. Hundreds of people lined the streets to honor McCowan during his procession from the church to the cemetery where he was laid to rest.

Thursday's hearing lasted all of three minutes. DeHart was shuffled into the courtroom. He had cuts on his face and a bandage on his elbow. A public defender was appointed for him, though he might hire a private defense attorney.

While he was being led back to his holding area, DeHart called out to a woman in the gallery, who later identified herself as DeHart's niece, telling her, "Tell them I love them."

DeHart is not being held at the Blount County jail but rather at an undisclosed "correctional facility in our region," said sheriff's office spokesperson Marian O'Briant, who declined to give further details. DeHart was originally kept outside of the county so he would be in custody of authorities not connected to the sheriff's office.

His next hearing is Feb. 20 at 9 a.m.

How we got here

The two deputies pulled DeHart over just before 8:30 p.m. Feb. 8 on Sevierville Road in Maryville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. DeHart refused to get out of the vehicle and was tased by police. He shot both deputies, police say.

McCowan was wounded and taken to the hospital, where he died. Eggers was shot in the leg and returned fire, Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said. Eggers was treated and released.

DeHart was arrested by tactically-armed police Feb. 13 in Knoxville after federal, state and local enforcement worked to track him by his cell phone. Officers from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, Knox County Sheriff's Office, Knoxville Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshals Service were there to see through the work that led them to the home on Linden Avenue in the Park City neighborhood. No one was hurt during the arrest.

DeHart’s brother, Marcus DeHart, and girlfriend, Carrie Matthews, both have been charged with aiding Kenneth DeHart. Marcus was arrested on a single charge of accessory-after-the-fact and has posted a $1 million bond. An affidavit says Marcus "knowingly and intentionally provided aid to his brother ... with means of avoiding arrest and did harbor or conceal" Kenneth while he knew he was wanted for first-degree murder.

Shortly after the shooting, Sevier County deputies visited the home of Matthews in Sevierville. While deputies were there, a court affidavit says, Kenneth DeHart called Matthews and she told him “they’re here,” before hanging up. She was arrested.

Tyler Whetstone is an investigative reporter focused on accountability journalism. Connect with Tyler by emailing him at tyler.whetstone@knoxnews.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @tyler_whetstone.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: DeHart makes first court appearance in killing of Blount County deputy