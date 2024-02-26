Kenneth Mitchell, 'Star Trek: Discovery' and 'Captain Marvel' actor, dies at 49 after ALS battle

Kenneth Mitchell, the actor who starred in "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Captain Marvel," died Saturday. He was 49 years old.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son, and dear friend to many,” his family said in a statement shared on Instagram.

Mitchell died after a 5 ½-year battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Despite the “series of awful challenges” Mitchell faced as a result of the disease, his family said, he “managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment.”

Mitchell, born Nov. 24, 1974, in Toronto, rose to fame for his portrayal of the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, on "Star Trek: Discovery," and for playing Joseph Danvers in "Captain Marvel."

He also acted in the hockey drama "Miracle" and appeared on "Grey’s Anatomy," "NCIS" and "Criminal Minds," among others.

The “Star Trek” universe paid tribute to Mitchell on its website Sunday, saying it was “deeply saddened” by his passing.

Kenneth Mitchell (Michael Gibson / CBS)

“The entire Star Trek family sends their condolences to Mitchell’s family, friends, loved ones, and fans around the world,” it said.

His family remembered him, among other things, as a “hope seeker,” “dream believer,” “beach walker” and “garden grower,” but most of all as a “proud father.”

He is survived by his wife, Susan, and their children, Lilah and Kallum. His family said he requested that any gifts be directed toward research for the disease, also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

According to a passage Mitchell wrote and shared in the tribute, he wished to be buried under the roots of a tree, "so I can be soaked up, all my matter, my energy, my love, my laughter, my tears and I want to reach up through the branches and touch the night sky.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com