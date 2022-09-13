Kennewick 16-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Southridge High School

A Southridge High School student was caught with a gun at school on Tuesday, according to Kennewick police.

Another student spotted the 16-year-old with a handgun about 11:15 a.m. and told officials, according to a news release.

Administrators immediately notified school security and the police department’s school resource officer.

It’s unclear what the teen was doing with the gun when another student saw it, but police said he was not making any threats.

Security and officers isolated the student and found the gun on him. He was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center in Kennewick.

The teen’s name was not released by police.

“We are thankful for our partnership with the Kennewick School District and for the student who provided the initial report to school staff allowing the school resource officer and security staff to move quickly and resolve the situation,” police said in the release.