Kennewick activist accused of raping a woman at gunpoint. She said they met online

A Kennewick man is in jail after allegedly raping a woman at gunpoint in a Clearwater Avenue parking lot.

A woman called police Tuesday morning to report she was attacked on the 7100 block by a man she met online, Kennewick police said Thursday in a news release.

Detectives say the suspect is Brandon Lamon Jones, 26. He was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at his home on the 6400 block of West Fourth Place in Kennewick.

He was taken into custody without incident by Kennewick police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Police searched the home and said they found evidence related to the case.

Brandon L. Jones

Jones was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of first-degree rape.

During the summer of 2020 he was one of the leaders of Unbound — Tri-Cities. One of three Black Lives Matter organizations which organized Tri-Cities protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The group has been inactive for more than a year.