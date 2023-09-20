Kennewick High School locked down after teen robbery suspect ran inside

A teen triggered a lockdown at Kennewick High School after beating up another teen for their shoes.

Police were called to the school just before 10 a.m. Wednesday after the robbery, Kennewick police said in a release. The suspect went into the school after taking the shoes.

The school was locked down in response to the robbery.

Kennewick police and the school security found the suspect, who was a student, inside a classroom in the school, and he was arrested without incident.

He was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree robbery.