Kennewick man accused of stalking his ex, firing shots at her son’s $1.1M house

A 64-year-old man allegedly opened fire at the $1.1 million West Richland home belonging to the son of his ex-girlfriend.

Daniel Boyd Strong of Kennewick is accused of firing four shots into the windows of the house on Hershey Lane early on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Now he’s in Benton County jail, being held on suspicion of drive-by shooting. Bail is set at $100,000.

Strong’s 57-year-old girlfriend split with him on Nov. 13, and, according to her and her son, he refused to accept it. He allegedly started stalking her and had driven by her son’s home at least once.

Strong worked to help build the house and had contacted the son once about money owed to him.

Investigators say security cameras caught Strong’s Mistubishi Endeavor passing the intersection at Kennedy Road and Hershey Lane at 3 a.m. the morning of the shooting. And cameras in the Hershey Lane neighborhood picked up the sound of gunshots just a minute later.

Strong’s car was seen on camera passing near the home about the same time, say court documents.

The homeowners called 911 just before 3:10 a.m. to report that their home had been shot at while they and their children were sleeping inside.

Investigators reported finding four bullet holes in the kitchen and dining room windows. Police found bullet fragments in the house, and four .22-caliber shell casings north of the home on Kennedy Road.

No one was hurt.

Strong’s ex-girlfriend told police he owned two .22 caliber rifles at his Kennewick home.

Police arrested Strong on Dec. 23 and he denied going to West Richland and denied firing a gun in the city.