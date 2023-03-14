Kennewick man arrested after allegedly hitting his girlfriend with a pickup truck

A man suspected of hitting his girlfriend with a pickup turned himself in to police nearly a week after allegedly attacking her.

Stephen L. Greenwade, 44, was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault after calling Kennewick police on Monday, according to a police news release.

Officers had been looking for him since March 7 when an argument in an apartment building parking lot on the 5200 block of Clearwater Avenue reportedly turned violent.

His girlfriend told investigators he hit her in the face about 9:20 p.m. and then struck her with his Chevy Silverado as he drove off.

A teen initially called 911 to report the injured woman. When officers arrived, they found her in an apartment with significant injuries.

According to family members, the couple’s child watched the attack.

The woman was treated at a hospital and is back home recovering, family members told the Herald.