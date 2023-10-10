Kennewick man arrested in connection with death of 2-month-old child he was watching

A 41-year-old man allegedly let a 2-month-old infant die in a Kennewick home two years ago. He has now been arrested.

After years of investigation, a U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Timothy Barnett in Kennewick on Monday evening on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter, police said in a release on Tuesday afternoon.

Kennewick police began investigating the death of the baby girl after officers and medical staff were called to the 4300 block of West Hood Avenue on Sept. 14, 2021 because she had stopped breathing.

Kennewick firefighters tried to save the child’s life, but the 2-month old died at the scene, police said.

Barnett was watching the child at the time, police said.

After an autopsy and consulting with several medical professionals, police found enough evidence to arrest Barnett, according to the release.

Police have not yet said what the reason was they believed made Barnett was responsible for the child’s death.

But they were able to secure a nationwide warrant for his arrest, police said.

He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter and is being held in lieu of $1 million.

Barnett does have a lengthy criminal history with his most recent conviction coming in 2017, according to court records. Most of his history is for drug possession, with one conviction for violating a protection order and two counts for assaulting a child in 2004 and 2006.