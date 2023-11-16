Kennewick man charged with running over a bicyclist in Pasco and then fleeing

A 39-year-old driver pleaded innocent this week to running over a Pasco bicyclist and then driving away.

Investigators claim Victoriano Aguilar-Larios of Kennewick hit the bicyclist outside of a Albertsons grocery store on Oct. 27, according to court documents.

He then allegedly drove off in his Dodge Dakota pickup truck, leaving the bicyclist unconscious and seriously injured, court documents say. Police have not released if the person on the bike was a man or woman or the person’s condition.

Aguilar-Larios appeared in Franklin County Superior Court this week on charges of vehicular assault and failing to stop at the scene of an injury accident.

He is out of jail after posting a $15,000 bond pending his trial.

Pasco police alerted the public about the hit-and-run on Oct. 28, and provided pictures of the suspected driver and truck from security cameras.

Aguilar-Larios turned himself in on Nov. 1 after investigators impounded his truck, according to police. He had hired an attorney and declined to speak with officers.

Hit-and-Run

A Dodge Dakota pickup was leaving the Albertsons parking lot at the corner of 20th Avenue and Court Street about 6:20 p.m., when it hit the bicyclist, according to court documents.

Police used a camera database to search for Dodge trucks with a distinct sticker in the rear window that was seen on store security cameras and found a recent image of Aguilar-Larios’ Dodge Dakota, according to court documents.

When investigators went to his Gum Street home on Oct. 30, they discovered the pickup. They allegedly found damage to the right front portion of the truck including gouges in the plastic and a cracked bumper.

The truck was seized while police waited for a search warrant. When the officers looked closer they found blood on the underside of the truck, said the documents.