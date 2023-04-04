Kennewick man facing at least 20 years in WA state prison for child rape

A 41-year-old Kennewick man could serve more than 20 years in prison for molesting a young girl at his Kennewick home.

A jury last week found Alex B. Castro guilty of two counts of first-degree child rape and two counts of first-degree child molestation following a five-day trial.

Each of those convictions comes with a aggravating circumstance of using a position of trust and demonstrating a pattern of abuse.

Castro inappropriately touched the child multiple times while she was at his home, according to court documents.

The girl told her grandmother about the abuse while she was visiting her out of state. The grandmother notified her local police department, which then notified the Kennewick Police Department.

He was charged in 2017 but because of routine delays, the trial wasn’t held until nearly five years later.

The Benton County prosecutors praised the girl’s bravery in testifying against Castro and her ability to persevere.

Sentencing is tentatively scheduled for later in April.

He is facing a minimum term of 20 to 26 1/2 years in prison. After that a Washington state determinate sentencing board will decide if he should be released.

“Given the aggravating factors the state may seek a sentence beyond 26 1/2 years,” Deputy Prosecutor Anita Petra said. “At this time, the state has not made a decision as to what sentence they will recommend.”