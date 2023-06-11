Kennewick police arrest alleged Texas sex offender after reports of him threatening to blow up park

Kennewick police arrested two men Sunday after they were allegedly seen with Molotov cocktails and threatening to blow up a park.

Officers arrived at the 1600 block of South Union Street and found the men by one of their trucks. The Kennewick Police Department said one of the men didn’t cooperate with police when they were trying to arrest him. Officers said he tried to run, but it didn’t take long for them to find him. The KPD also said the man was a wanted sex offender from Texas.

The other man was arrested and his truck was searched. Officers said when searching his truck, they found two Molotov cocktails. The man was arrested for possessing an explosive device and harassment.