Kennewick police investigating Thursday afternoon drive-by near Kamiakin High School

A Tri-Cities High School was locked down after school on Thursday after a drive-by shooting in the area.

Kennewick police said Kamiakin High was briefly locked down after a shooting that occurred in the area at about 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the the 700 block of N. Arthur Street after dispatchers received multiple calls about reported gunshots heard and a white vehicle leaving the area. 720 Arthur is an apartment complex across the street from a pickup area on the east side of the school.

The school went into lockdown briefly as police investigated.

Police said multiple shell casings were found in a nearby parking lot and an apartment building was hit.

There were no injuries reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call the Kennewick police non-emergency line at at 509-628-0333. Anyonymous tips can be sent to www.kpdtips.com.