Kennewick police responding to shooting find man dead in intersection, another injured

A 30-year-old Pasco man died in a Kennewick intersection after a Thursday night shooting.

An autopsy for Jordan Taylor is scheduled in Spokane today, Coroner Bill Leach told the Herald. He appears to have been shot.

Kennewick police were called to the intersection of Clearwater Avenue and Kellogg Street about 9:40 p.m. after getting multiple reports of gunshots and a crash, according to a Kennewick Police news release.

Police officers in the area reported hearing the gunshots as well, according to dispatch reports.

When officers arrived, they found Taylor dead in the road, and another person who was hurt. Kennewick firefighters took the injured person to the hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.