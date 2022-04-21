Kennewick police search for suspect after fatally-wounded man dropped off at ER

Kennewick police were searching for a suspect Wednesday evening after a man was brought to a Tri-Cities emergency room with a gunshot wound.

The man has died, according to initial reports. He was dropped off just after 5 p.m. at the Kadlec free-standing emergency room at the corner of Highway 395 and 19th Avenue, according to scanner traffic.

Initial reports were that the man had been shot in the head and wasn’t breathing.

Police have surrounded a home on Fifth Avenue in downtown Kennewick that may be tied to the shooting. They are searching the area around the home.

Kennewick police have surrounded a home near the intersection of West Fifth Avenue and South Washington Street. Police are investigating it in connection with Wednesday’s shooting.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The story is developing. Check back for updates.