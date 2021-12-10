Kennewick police searching for armed robber who struck fast-food restaurant early Friday

Kennewick police are hunting for a man who robbed a fast-food restaurant early Friday.

An armed man walked into the Jack-in-the-Box in the 2700 block of West 10th Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. The two employees in the front of the store saw the gun and ran for the back, Officer Roman Trujillo said. One made it outside, and the other ran to the manager’s office.

The robber jumped over the counter and followed the employee into the back office where the manager was. He pointed the gun at the manager and demanded money.

After getting it he fled the area.

No one was hurt.

Kennewick police quickly surrounded the area. They used a police dog to track the robber, but came up empty.

Anyone with information about the robbery are asked to contact Kennewick police using the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.