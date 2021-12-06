Kennewick police searching for robber who said he was armed. Third time in a month

Police continue hunting for a robbery suspect who got money from a Kennewick Avenue convenience store by implying he was armed.

The robber walked into the store on the 2600 block just after 11:30 p.m., threatened the clerks and demanded cash, Kennewick Police said. While he said he was armed, he did not produce a weapon. He fled the area, Kennewick police said in a news release. .

The robber was wearing a blue baseball hat, a dark hoodie and a black mask.

Police tried tracking the man using a police dog, but were unable to find him.

This man robbed a Kennewick store late Saturday after implying he had a weapon.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Kennewick Police through the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.

This is the third robbery in about a month by someone claiming they had a weapon. No one has been caught in any of the robberies.

Investigators are looking into whether the three cases are connected. The first happened on Nov. 18, when a man robbed a Clearwater Avenue store.

Then, about a week later, a man robbed a Circle K convenience store on West Fourth Avenue before riding away on a bicycle.