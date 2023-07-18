Kennewick police say tasers, beanbag round could stop a suspect attacking officers

A Kennewick man is in jail after a domestic disturbance reportedly ended with him attacking officers.

Kennewick police responded to a problem at a home in the 2000 block of West 21st Place about 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to a social media post from the department.

When officers arrived they found the suspect, Ryan Fannin, 42, who was not allowed to be there under a domestic violence no contact, and he was wanted on a felony arrest warrant by the Washington Department of Corrections.

Fannin was in the front yard when officers arrived. Police said officers tried to defuse the situation, but Fannin challenged them to fight.

The officers used a stun gun in an attempt to take Fannin into custody, but despite multiple Taser deployments Fannin stayed standing trying to get officers to fight him, according to the post.

An aerial baton, also known as a beanbag round, was fired at him but that was also ineffective. Fannin then charged an officer in an attempt to assault him, police said. Officers chased Fannin and were able to take him into custody.

No officers were injured. Fannin was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and then booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of violation the no contact order, obstructing law enforcement, resisting arrest and third-degree assault.

Court records show Fannin has a history of convictions for violating protection orders and assaulting officers.

In February 2022, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months in prison for violating a protection order and malicious mischief, according to court records.

In 2019, he was arrested for violating a protection order, third- and fourth-degree assault involving law enforcement. He was found guilty and sentenced to two years probation.

In 2018, he was arrested for interfering with domestic violence reporting and violating a no contact order. He spent two months in jail and was released on probation.