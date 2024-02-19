Kennewick school board to discuss opposing WA bills requiring diversity in books, teaching

The Kennewick School Board has called a special meeting for 9 a.m. Tuesday morning to consider opposing two bills before the Washington state Legislature related to books and curricula on historically marginalized and underrepresented groups.

The only item on the agenda for the unusual special session is a resolution to oppose ESB 5462 and ESHB 2331.

ESHB 2331 was introduced in the House by Rep. Monica Stonier, D-Vancouver, where it passed on a party line vote with 58 Democrats in favor and 39 Republicans opposed.

“We know that banning and burning books are go-to moves for dictators around the world, especially when they target minority authors and topics,” Stonier posted on social media. “As an educator, I know how important it is for kids to have access to books that are written by or feature characters who look like them or have common experiences.”

The bill would bar school boards from refusing to approve or prohibiting the use of educational material because it includes the contributions of those that are part of a protected class.

The Washington Policy Center, which opposes the bill, says in an online post that it would contradict long-standing state policy that community-based school boards and parents have the right to run their own public schools.

It says the Washington state superintendent of public instruction could cut the budget of a school district that does not comply.

ESB 5462 would require the inclusion of histories, contributions and perspectives of LGBTQ people in age-appropriate school curricula after a review of learning standards by the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction in consultation with the LGBTQ Commission.

The Washington State School Directors’ Association, also would be required to adopt a policy for school boards to adopt instructional materials covering such groups as Native Americans, Hispanic Americans, people of different religions and people who are neurodiverse.

A draft resolution to be considered by the Kennewick School Board says that ESB 5462 subverts local school boards’ ability to make decisions about instructional materials that reflect the work of professionals in the district and the voice of the people in the community.

The other bill, ESHB 2331, encroaches on the authority of school boards, diminishing their importance, and elevating the state influence in local policies, according to the resolution.

The resolution says that “in equipping future-ready students, the Kennewick School District will seek to foster belonging, instill purpose, and cultivate curiosity in ALL the students it serves.”

To watch the meeting remotely, go to bit.ly/42I5Gnc.

Public comments may be made remotely by signing up at bit.ly/3dn9dyk.

The meeting also may be attended in person at the District Administration Building, 1000 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick.