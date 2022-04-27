Kennewick teen accused of killing 70-year-old has stabbed before, prosecutors say

An 18-year-old murder suspect said he knew it was wrong to stab his 70-year-old neighbor, but he just didn’t care, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Hector Munguia talked with detectives about the murder on Monday after his mother brought him to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m., according to court records.

“When asked how long he thought about killing his neighbor, Hector stated he thought about it for a few minutes before working up the courage to proceed with the attack,” Deputy Cameron Boehning wrote.

The documents don’t say what led up to the confrontation outside Underwood’s east Kennewick home while he was out mowing the lawn.

Munguia appeared in Benton County Superior Court on Tuesday on a 72-hour-hold on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Deputy Prosecutor Brendan Siefken asked for $1 million in bail saying that Munguia poses a “grave threat” to the community.

He has a previous conviction for second-degree assault for a stabbing that happened when he was a juvenile.

Superior Court Judge Norma Rodriguez agreed to set bail at $1 million.

Hector Munguia waits to appear before a judge during an initial court appearance in Benton Franklin Superior Court on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Munguia is accused of killing his neighbor.

Munguia lived next door to Underwood, who was a longtime fixture on the 1100 block of Gum Street. Underwood’s family had all lived on the two neighboring pieces of property for decades.

It’s believed Munguia went to where the older man was mowing his lawn and stabbed him several times shortly before 5 p.m.

He then dropped the bloody knife and ran, according to police.

Homicide victim Zale Underwood, 70, had lived in the South Gum Street neighborhood much of his life.

Police response

Benton County deputies were initially called to Underwood’s home by a family member who said he was bleeding heavily, and to get medical personnel there quickly, according to dispatch reports at the time.

By the time police arrived, Underwood had died from his wounds. Police found a bloody palm print on the fence separating the Underwood’s and Munguia’s property, according to court records.

Benton County deputies and Kennewick police officers surrounded the area and began searching for a suspect but found no one.