Kennewick woman missing after driving off during the night. Her car was found abandoned

Police are needing help finding a Kennewick woman who vanished from her family’s home.

Sandra Peterson, 50, left her home on the 5300 block of Cascade Street sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday, Kennewick police said in a release.

Her family discovered her missing at 6 a.m. and alerted police a couple hours later.

She drove away in a car, leaving behind her identification, money and cellphone, said police.

The car was later found empty in Richland, and police found no sign of where she might have gone.

“It is unknown where she may be headed at this time,” Kennewick police said in the release. “Per family, Sandra has recently been experiencing a mental health crisis which may have contributed to this incident.”

Peterson is described as 5-foot-9, 120 pounds with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. Her family is not sure what she was wearing at the time she left.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Kennewick police at the non-emergency dispatch number 509-628-0333.