Kennewick woman still missing 3 weeks after car abandoned on Hanford highway

The search for a missing 54-year-old Kennewick woman is continuing after her empty car turned up two weeks ago near Hanford.

Toni Rae Atchley’s 2017 Toyota Corolla was found along Highway 240 near Beliot Avenue, the Hanford Rattlesnake gate, about 11 a.m. on July 25.

Her phone, backpack, wallet and other personal items were inside, and the car had gas and was fully operational, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post at the time.

There was renewed interest this week about her disappearance because of her connection to a murder suspect in a Mesa death.

Five years ago, Atchley volunteered for Chiloe Chervenell at the Tri-City Alano Club in downtown Kennewick dedicated to supporting recovery groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous.

Chiloe Chervenell, right, owner of Chiloe’s Corner 12 Step Cafe, poses for a photo with volunteer Toni Rae Hamilton Atchley. Chervenell opened her cafe in the Tri-City Alano Club in 2017.

Atchley posed for a photo with Chervenell with a Tri-City Herald story about Chervenell’s new cafe at the club in 2017.

The photo was republished this week with stories about Chervenell’s arrest in connection with the death of her partner of 10-years.

Chervenell is charged with strangling Kathleen “Kathy” Chervenell-Brinson and fleeing to Oregon.

It’s unclear if Atchley still spent time with Chervenell, or what their association was recently.

However on Thursday, Atchley’s sister Bekah Wolken posted a renewed request on Facebook for any information about her missing sister.

Wolken said she’s been told there is no evidence of any foul play in Atchley’s disappearance. People who knew Atchley said she seemed upset and anxious before she disappeared, Wolken posted. The last person to report hearing from her was a friend on July 21 .

The Benton County sheriff’s investigators searched the area near her car from the air, and found a piece of her clothing about 4 miles away, Wolken said.

“What I know is true is she told people she was going to disappear,” Wolken said in a Facebook post. “I know it’s hard to comprehend all of this and I know many of you love her and have known her for some time. I’ve known her all 42 years of my life and I’m still struggling with it.”

Sheriff’s officials couldn’t be reached on Friday morning to check on the status of the search for her.

Wolken’s most current post on Thursday said she’s told the investigation is ongoing.

Wolken said she has been trying to stay positive, and urged anyone who might have seen her to call the Kennewick Police Department through the non-emergency dispatch number 509-237-0354.