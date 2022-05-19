  • Oops!
Premier of Oil-Rich Alberta Steps Down After Leadership Vote

Brian Platt and Robert Tuttle
·3 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Jason Kenney stepped down as Alberta premier after winning just 51.4% support of party members in a leadership vote, plunging the oil-rich Canadian province into political turmoil.

“The result is not what I hoped for or frankly what I expected,” Kenney told a Calgary audience after the result was announced Wednesday evening.

The vote, conducted by mail-in ballot, was a make-or-break moment for Kenney ahead of the provincial election scheduled for spring 2023. The left-leaning New Democrats are running neck-and-neck with the governing United Conservative Party, according to aggregated polling data.

It’s a stunning defeat for a politician who has dominated Canada’s conservative movement for the past decade. After serving in high-profile cabinet roles under former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Kenney left federal politics in 2016 to unite Alberta’s warring right-wing factions, and led them to victory over the NDP in the 2019 election.

Kenney is stepping down just as Alberta’s economy is turning a corner after years of depressed prices halted development in the oil sands, the world’s third largest source of crude reserves. Earlier this year, the government tabled a balanced budget for the first time since 2014 as oil surged above $100 a barrel, bringing a windfall of royalty revenue.

Brian Jean, a leading critic of the premier, welcomed Kenney’s announcement and said he would seek the UCP leadership. “In the next several days I expect the party will announce a leadership race, and I intend to put my name forward and to campaign on a series of ideas and approaches that will renew the United Conservative Party,” Jean said in a statement.

Covid Blowback

The leadership review was launched after Kenney came under withering criticism from within the UCP over his use of public-health restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, and his party plunged in the polls.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV on Tuesday, Kenney argued he had put the pandemic controversy behind him and believed he had the support of Albertans to move forward.

“Covid was divisive for our party, like many communities around the world,” he said. “But the worst of that, we believe, is behind us. Alberta is leading Canada in economic and job growth.”

The party will now begin a search for a new leader ahead of next year’s election. A UCP caucus meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

Kenney was frequently touted as a potential federal Conservative Party leader, but after Harper stepped down Kenney turned his attention to Alberta politics. He secured the Progressive Conservative leadership in 2017 and immediately embarked on a merger with the Wildrose Party, an upstart movement that had become a major right-wing rival.

After the UCP was formed, Kenny won its leadership over Jean, who helmed Wildrose before the merger. Jean briefly left politics but returned to win a seat in a 2021 by-election.

