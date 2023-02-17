Kennie Mota-Cruz found guilty of second-degree murder in Everard St. shooting

A Superior Court jury found Kennie Mota-Cruz of Worcester guilty of second-degree murder late Friday afternoon.

WORCESTER — A Superior Court jury found Kennie Mota-Cruz of Worcester guilty of second-degree murder late Friday afternoon in the alleged execution-style shooting on 42-year-old Jose Ortiz at 15 Everard St. in 2018.

The 28-year-old former Stanton Street resident was found guilty of the lesser charge of second-degree murder. The Worcester District Attorney's office was seeking a first-degree murder charge.

After the verdict was read, members of Ortiz's family began crying.

The trial began Monday, with attorneys for the Worcester District Attorney's Office arguing that Mota-Cruz had the means and the motive to kill Ortiz, who they said owed Mota-Cruz money and was recruited by Mota-Cruz to deal drugs.

Threatened girlfriend

Mota-Cruz's ex-girlfriend, Deborah Diaz, also testified that he threatened her with a gun on Aug. 24, 2018, the same day Ortiz was shot and killed.

An explicit text from Mota-Cruz to Diaz where he implied police were looking for him for making a mistake was read by prosecutors.

Mota-Cruz's attorney, Tom G. Vukmirovits, said Worcester police had failed to gather forensic evidence that could tie Mota-Cruz to the scene of Ortiz's death, and said witness testimony could not place Mota-Cruz or someone with his characteristics at the scene.

Vukmirovits also said Diaz gave inconsistent testimony.

The lawyers gave closing statements Thursday and the jury began deliberating. The jury resumed deliberations Friday morning.

At around 3 p.m. Friday, the jury asked the court about what would happen if they could not reach an unanimous verdict. The court instructed the jury that it was necessary to be unanimous and asked them if they wanted to deliberate for an additional hour.

The jury proceeded to deliberate for the additional hour and came back with a verdict.

'Execution-style' shooting

Ortiz was killed Aug 24., 2018, in what police said was an execution-style shooting where Ortiz was on his knees.

Police allege that Mota-Cruz and another man, Chayenne Markland, drove to 15 Everard St., where Ortiz was residing and Mota-Cruz shot Ortiz after an argument.

Story continues

According to law enforcement, Mota-Cruz was being driven by Markland in a car owned by Jermaine Daye on the day of the shooting.

Cellphone tracking data and security camera footage was used to track Mota-Cruz on Aug. 24, 2018.

Markland and Daye were charged with charged with accessory, after the fact, to murder. Markland has charges pending and Daye is deceased.

Mota-Cruz was arrested 19 days after Ortiz's death nearly 500 miles away in Dunkirk, New York, roughly an hour west of Buffalo, as a fugitive from justice.

Mota-Cruz is scheduled for sentencing Wednesday.

More:Kennie Mota-Cruz trial opens in execution-style shooting of Worcester man

More:Jury in Worcester execution-style shooting case hears closing statements, begins deliberations

More:Murder suspect back in Massachusetts

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Kennie Mota-Cruz guilty of second-degree murder in Everard St. shooting in Worcester