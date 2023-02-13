Kennie Mota-Cruz trial opens in execution-style shooting of Worcester man

WORCESTER — The trial of a Worcester man accused of killing a 42-year-old man in 2018 at 15 Everard St. began Monday with prosecutors saying the accused had a motive and was ready to flee the area.

The defense countered by saying forensic and witness evidence do not match the man.

Kennie Mota-Cruz, 28, of Stanton Street appeared in Superior Court Monday for the first day of his trial. He is accused of shooting and killing Jose E. Ortiz in Ortiz's residence.

Assistant District Attorney Brett Dillon said in his opening statement that Ortiz was a drug user and seller who owed Mota-Cruz money. Prior to Ortiz's death, Dillon said Mota-Cruz had sent him threatening texts including screenshots of a handgun.

After Ortiz was killed, Dillon said, Mota-Cruz asked his on-again, off-again girlfriend for transportation that took him out of town. He allegedly was in contact with his girlfriend while he went to Dunkirk, New York. He accused her of informing on him to the police.

Mota-Cruz was arrested Sept. 12 in Dunkirk as a fugitive from justice.

Dillon said Mota-Cruz's anger at Ortiz's debt and his possession of a firearm at the time of death showed a motive and a means to kill Ortiz. He said Ortiz was killed execution style.

Members of Ortiz's family who were present at the trial had an emotional response to bloody photos of his body found at the scene of his killing. One member audibly began to cry and left the court to weep.

Mota-Cruz defense lawyer spells out case

Mota-Cruz's lawyer Tom G. Vukmirovits said his client was not tied to the scene through forensic evidence and his height did not match witness testimony. In addition, he said that Mota-Cruz had been in talks to move to upstate New York with his girlfriend prior to the date of Ortiz's death and he had family in Dunkirk.

Ortiz's younger brother Jose Antonio Ortiz testified to being informed by his niece that there was a commotion in the third-floor hallway of the apartment building where both he and his brother resided. The younger Ortiz discovered his brother.

When asked by Vukmirovits if chairs and bikes were present in the walkway that narrowed the entryway, the younger Ortiz said the area was always messy, but not enough where people had to enter single file.

Worcester police Sgt. Eric Boss of the crime scene unit testified to arriving on the scene as the on-call supervisor. Boss said a shell casing was discovered on the stairway and he found Ortiz's body.

When asked by Vukmirovits about forensic evidence, Boss said items outside Ortiz's room were not taken into evidence because they were in a messy common area where many people were likely to have touched the items.

Dr. Richard Atkinson, a Boston medical examiner, said an autopsy he performed on Ortiz indicated that he died of a gunshot wound to the front of his head that exited next to his left ear. He also testified that a toxicology report showed Ortiz contained traces of substances related to fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and heroin.

Worcester police Sgt. Kevin Mack said the bloodstain analysis he conducted of the scene indicated that Ortiz was likely upright on his knees when he was shot.

Another man, Chayenne Markland, was charged with being an accessory, after the fact, to murder. He allegedly drove Mota-Cruz from the shooting scene in a car belonging to Jermaine Daye. They are accused of going to 15 Everard St. that night to collect the debt from Ortiz. Court records allege that Mota-Cruz and Ortiz argued before the shooting.

Daye is also accused of being an accessory, after the fact, to murder.

Testimony is expected to continue Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Mota-Cruz trial opens Monday in execution-style shooting of city man