Kenny gets Halloween costume ideas from local cosplayers

Amazon, on the route to expanding new product categories and delivery routes, is today launching a new service that combines those two strategies into one: Amazon Pharmacy -- the company's online storefront for prescription medication -- is going to start bringing products to customers by drones operated by Prime Air, Amazon's drone delivery service. Amazon said packages will be dropped by drone within 60 minutes of being ordered via Amazon Pharmacy. The service currently covers around 500 medications, including those for flu, asthma, and pneumonia; and (for now) it is free to use, Amazon said.