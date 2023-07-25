Kenny Lake man fatally shoots woman, charges say

Jul. 25—A Kenny Lake man was arrested last week after he fatally shot a 35-year-old Tonsina woman, Alaska State Troopers said.

Law enforcement was called to a Kenny Lake home July 19 by a family member of 26-year-old Tristin Dean Harvey, who reported that Harvey had killed Daisy Delarm, according to a sworn affidavit written by a trooper and included with criminal charges. Kenny Lake is about 30 miles south of Glennallen.

When troopers arrived, they said, they found Delarm dead. There was a freshly dug hole outside the home where troopers believed Harvey intended to place her body, the affidavit said.

Harvey resisted when troopers tried to detain him and he caused them both minor injuries before he was placed in handcuffs, according to the affidavit.

He is facing a charge of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and four misdemeanor assault charges. Harvey was in custody Tuesday morning at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer and was scheduled to appear in court in the afternoon.