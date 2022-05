The Daily Beast

NBCAhead of the 47th season finale of Saturday Night Live, news leaked out that the show would be losing some of its biggest stars, including Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney. But SNL’s biggest loss has to be the incomparable Kate McKinnon, as evidenced by the fact that the show more or less cleared out for her to cook in her final cold open.Kate McKinnon’s Miss Rafferty, who has been abducted by aliens countless times over the past eight seasons, appeared alongside Cecily Strong and